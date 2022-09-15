SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A biofuel company out of Colorado broke ground for a new facility near Lake Preston.

The project is called a Net-Zero 1 facility that Gevo said will be a sustainable fuel production facility. The facility will produce commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel, according to the company’s website.

Gevo expects to create 1,000 jobs during construction and 90 long-term jobs.

Regional grown corn will be used as it feedstock.

Gevo will also be supporting two Build Dakota Scholarships for students at Lake Area Technical College

The company bought 245 acres for this project.