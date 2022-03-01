SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health wants people to start getting colonoscopies as a younger age.

The health system recommends that people who are at average risk should start regular screenings at age 45, that’s down from the previous age recommendation of 50.

Sanford says it will help detect early issues before symptoms begin and when the cancer is most preventable.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, and the health system says it’s a great reminder to schedule a screening.