SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A colobus monkey, Mahale, has died at the Great Plains Zoo just days after she turned 21, the zoo said in a news release today.

The cause of death has not yet been determined by zoo officials who said in the release that the monkey had been suffering from back issues and had been receiving pain medication. The release said colobus monkeys are good at hiding signs of illness because they would be seen as signs of weakness in the wild.

Mahale came to the zoo in 2018 with her daughter Cameroon. She gave birth to a son Bikoro in 2021. The monkey loved potatoes and was an “amazing” mother.

According to the African Wildlife Fund, the highest reported age of a colobus monkey in the wild was 20 years.