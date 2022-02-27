COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Colman is using her talents to help an organization collect dresses for little girls in other countries.

It’s a hobby 77-year-old Jan Ellens loves to do — sewing.

“I’ve been at it for a lot of years,” she said.

This skill she learned from her mother when she was young allows Ellens to make and send dresses to the organization “Little Dresses for Africa.” Ellens found out about the organization from a flyer in a church group. The organization brings dresses to girls in nearly 100 countries worldwide.

“I always put little pockets in them because little girls like to pick up pretty rocks, or they like to put feathers in their pockets or something that they find outside,” Ellens said.

Ellens has sewed 70 dresses so far and has already sent 55 to the organization. She plans to continue making dresses with the fabric she has left over.

They are made from old pillowcases, bed sheets, cloth napkins and more.

“They’re just quite a simple pattern. Little elastic on the top and then the little ties and there’s a cutout here and then the bias tape goes around there, so that’s mainly, they’re simple to make,” Ellens said.

Ellens’ pastor found out about what she was doing and posted a video to the church’s Facebook page.

“She is so gifted and she does it freely and joyfully, but the thing is, everybody has something like that. And that’s the thing, when it infects people, they say, ‘well, I can do this, she sews, but I do this.’ You know, you don’t have to be good at sewing. I mean, that’s the nature of sharing your gift freely,” Dell Sanderson said.

A gift she can use to help people far away.

“Sometimes it’s hard to find something that your talents fit into, you know, and I guess we just have to do a little searching. I was just lucky to find this because it’s something that I think will be valuable,” Ellens said.

Ellens is retired; she has worked as a home economics teacher as well as a home caregiver.