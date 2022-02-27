COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A Colman woman is using her sewing skills to make dresses for the organization “Little Dresses for Africa.”

Jan Ellens has a passion for sewing, and she has recently sewn 70 dresses for this cause. Ellens makes the dresses with fabrics from pillowcases, bedsheets, cloth napkins and more.

“I’m using a talent that I have to help someone else, and I just feel like that’s important. I think everybody has talents that they probably don’t know how they can use them to help other people,” Ellens said.



“She’s taken something stuff that’s garbage to us and created something of beauty. It brings hope to people, not only the girls who will get it but people who will hear the story and think, well, I can do that too, and it becomes infectious,” Colman Lutheran Church pastor Dell Sanderson.

Ellens used to be a home economics teacher, and she plans to make dresses until she runs out of fabric.

See this full report later tonight at ten.