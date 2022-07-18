COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-minute high-speed chase involving gunfire and multiple law enforcement agencies took place Thursday afternoon through three counties in eastern South Dakota.

It’s a sight we’re not used to seeing in South Dakota: a high-speed chase going the wrong way on an interstate.

It later went through Colman and ended in Madison.

“We’re such a small little town. We don’t have a whole lot of that kind of thing happen here so it was kind of like, it was crazy,” Colman resident Jennifer Thompson said.

Thompson was in the car with her son when the pursuit came through town.

“When I saw him turn the corner, I heard the tires squeal. My son was driving, and he moved over to get out of his way and I thought, okay, well he’s driving kind of recklessly and as soon as he passed us, I looked over and thought, he’s got bullet holes in his window,” Thompson said.

The car left Colman and on to some gravel roads, traveling quickly.

“He wasn’t going slow. He wasn’t trying to avoid people, so thankfully nobody was on the road walking or with their pets or their kids the same time he was,” Thompson said.

The high-speed chase was going the wrong way on Interstate 29 for a while, then ended up on Highway 34 going through Colman and then later to Madison where it ended.

Julie Baumberger lives near Colman and was in Madison to run some errands. She says she witnessed the end of the chase.

“I had opened my car door. We could hear sirens coming and they were clearly coming to downtown Madison and about as soon as we heard the sirens, all of sudden there was this popping noise. I knew it was gunshots, but yet it was so surreal,” she said.

Officials say the suspects shot at law enforcement at least a dozen times. Shell casings were found on the ground outside the suspects’ vehicle. Nobody was hurt.

“It was a lot of concern for the law enforcement officers knowing they’d been shot at several times. It was nothing short of a miracle that nobody got hurt in any of it between civilians and law enforcement,” Baumberger said.

“It’s a good thing that nobody got hurt, and there’s always people out and around town. He wasn’t paying attention to anything other than getting away,” Thompson said.

The two suspects, 40-year old James Lanpher and 45-year-old Bonner Juel, were taken into custody.

