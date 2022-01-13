Colman family loses home to fire

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO)– A house fire is something you don’t typically expect to happen to you, until it does.

The Olson family lost their home in an electrical fire on Sunday. While the home is a loss, the family is thankful to have each other and their pets. Here’s their story in their own words:

“We were thinking it was just going to be a normal night for all of us, but it did not turn out the way we all wanted,” said Calway Olson, son.

“My wife smelled something burning and by the time I could get to where our fuse panel was, had smoke rolling, fire, you could see flames already, furnace was making a howling noise, shaking the whole house, it was nerve racking to say the least,” said Nathan Olson, homeowner.

“I felt my back moving and a giant rumbling noise, then I just kept freaking out about the giant monster noise,” said Calway. “I told Katie to get down in the living room, came there to make sure she was ok, then I was told to get outside. I remembered Katie was still in the house so I just made sure she got out.”

“The big hero is my son Calway who got his sister out and one of the dogs into the vehicle safely,” said Nathan. “I always thought I was prepared for that stuff and thought I had it when I needed it. But its one of those things that I didn’t have it when I needed it. I ran two houses down to the neighbors house, do you have a fire extinguisher, in a pure panic and he goes I don’t know where one is.”

“It’s very important to have a fire extinguisher around the kitchens, around the doors so at least you know where they’re at at all times. You just never know when you’ll have a fire,” said Jason Landis, Colman fire chief.

A few days later, the family is still picking up the pieces. They’re grateful for each other and the people of Colman.

“Just the local community just reaching out hey is everything ok, what do you need, you know its amazing how it just brings everybody together, in a terrible situation but it’s very nice,” said Nathan.

The family did find a place to live temporarily but are still in need of funds and other items.