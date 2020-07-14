Colman company recovering after large industrial fire

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — The wake-up call came in around 4:20 a.m. July 1 for firefighters in Colman. Crews responded to T&R Electric Supply Company for a fire in a storage building. Officials say the cause was lightning.

Bill Hawkins, who is a T&R employee and Colman volunteer firefighter, was on scene that morning.

“We have 29 firefighters on our department and we had 25 firefighters here on scene,” Hawkins said. “We had eight fire departments show up. I believe we had about 31 fire trucks and 80 personnel from around the community show up, which was very helpful for the amount of fire we had.”

T&R plans to rebuild the three damaged buildings, but the company must wait for insurance to be finalized.

“Right now we’re trying to decide what we’re going to put back in the spot where the buildings were,” said Kirsten Taggart, T&R Electric VP of Compliance. “We’re definitely going to rebuild, it’s just a matter if we’re going to do the same thing or do something, probably, a little bit different.”

The fire is the largest the City of Colman has seen in 50 years. Eight fire departments were on scene, as well as people helping out from around the community.

“We had a lot of community members get together and they started grilling hamburgers, so we had hamburgers and water and Gatorade brought out to us right here on scene,” Hawkins said. “A lot of other local businesses stepped up and brought food and water also.”

Around 24 local businesses helped deliver water to fight the flames.

Colman Fire Chief and part-owner of Landis Ag Sales, Jason Landis, was overwhelmed by the support.

“The farmers. My phone just blew up with text messages and phone calls of, ‘If you need water, let us know.’ At the time I would just tell them to bring it,” he said.

“It was very humbling to see that,” Taggart said. “Really makes you feel like you’re a part of something special in a community like that, where everybody just drops everything and comes out to help. Just the true meaning of what a community in a small town is like. It was awesome.”

The company did have some inventory stored in the buildings that were damaged, but it is back to production as normal. They hope to begin rebuilding later this year.