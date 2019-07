CAMPBELL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says charges are pending against the driver of a semi-truck involved in a deadly crash in Campbell County.

Troopers say the 36-year-old semi driver tried to pass a vehicle on U.S. Highway 83 near Harreid Tuesday night and collided with a car driven by an 82-year-old man.

The man died in a North Dakota Hospital on Thursday.