College students share thoughts on Chauvin verdict

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of George Floyd prompted the country to reconsider how it sees race, and Derek Chauvin’s murder and manslaughter convictions are now a part of this ongoing story. South Dakota State University sophomore Kuol Arop felt a weight lifted upon hearing of the convictions.

“It’s like having something heavy getting off your shoulder,” Arop said.

He’s looking forward.

“It sets a pretty good precedent for future cases I hope, like we can see this more in the future,” Arop said. “Officers being held accountable for their actions.”

SDSU sophomore Ado Ghebrekidan, vice president of SDSU’s Black Student Alliance, also has his eyes on the future.

“I feel we still need to keep progress and keep pushing for all the other people that need justice, just like Breonna Taylor, just like Ahmaud Arbery,” Ghebrekidan said. “There’s so many other people that still need justice, and we still haven’t provided it.”

SDSU junior Opi Ouallo uses the word “contentment” to describe his reaction when he first heard news of Chauvin’s guilty convictions.

“I believe that two wrongs don’t make a right, so I hope he’s, wherever they put him and everything, he’s protected and safe,” Ouallo said.

Ouallo, too, is looking at what may come next.

“Accountability has been provided to the world, but now I just hope that he too gets some sort of closure and comfort,” Ouallo said.