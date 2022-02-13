WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Its tax season for Kaitlyn Fisher and some of her classmates at Lake Area Technical College.

Second-year accounting students in the school’s financial services program are offering free basic tax return preparation for the community.

“I was a little nervous at first, but now that I’ve gotten used to it. It’s easier and easier to talk to the taxpayers,” LATC student Kaitlyn Fisher said.

Fisher helped Linda Stanton, who’s been coming to the tax site for years.

“Oh, they’re so wonderful here, and it’s free. Can’t beat the price, but I mean they do a wonderful job. The students and the instructors are just incredible,” Linda Stanton of Watertown said.

The services are offered through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA program.

Students preparing the returns must meet certain requirements beforehand, including passing an IRS certification test.

Last year, students at Lake Area Tech filed more than 350 free returns.

“This is beneficial for the students because there is absolutely no way they can get this kind of real-life experience in the classroom,” LATC financial services instructor Lorna Hofer said.

For Fisher, it’s more she can add to her skillset as she hopes to work at an accounting firm after college.

“It gives me actual customer service experience and not just studying out of a textbook and learning how to do it,” Fisher said.

The walk-in site is open Tuesdays 12:00 pm-3:00 pm, Thursdays 12:00 pm-3:00 pm and 5:00 pm-8:00 pm, and Saturays 9:00 am-12:00 pm through March 12th.

The service is for people who qualify under the VITA program, including those who generally make under $58,000.