MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — College campuses in KELOLAND are buzzing as students move into their dorms.

South Dakota’s public universities begin classes on Monday.

Dakota State University is now home for freshmen Kamryn Petersen and Delaney Granger.

The two new Trojans are sharing a dorm room.

Volk: What’s it like to be meeting for the first time?

Petersen: I’m excited. I’ve been talking to her for a while and I’m just really excited to finally meet her.

From fridges to furniture, the dorm halls and stairways are seeing steady traffic as new students move in.

“There’s a lot of logistics, and it can be a little chaotic, but our goal is to make sure everyone gets moved in alright, everyone has a great time, and at the end of the day, everyone is happy to be back on campus or here for the first time,” DSU director of residence life and student union Nicolas Steilen said.

Students are starting a new semester as hot temperatures are targeting KELOLAND.

Unlike the rest of the DSU’s dorms, Higbie Hall just has air conditioning in the halls and not in individual rooms.

The university is taking steps to keep students cool in the coming days.

“We’ve worked with some local stores here in Madison, Runnings and Ace Hardware, to get some fans on hand for those who don’t have one. We did get a message out to those students to say, ‘Hey, bring a fan if you have one because it is going to be a little toasty in there,'” DSU VP for student affairs and enrollment management Amy Crissinger said.

The student union will also remain open around the clock during the heat wave in case students need a break.

DSU renovated Zimmerman Hall over the summer, so students staying there will have air conditioning throughout the building, and not just the halls.

Crissinger says Higbie Hall’s cooling system will be addressed in future campus planning.

Granger and Petersen live in a different dorm.

With move-in behind them, the new students can focus on their first year of college.

“I’m a little nervous. Nine hours away from home, but other than that, I feel like I’ll be fine,” Granger said.

“I’m just excited to see where it takes me and all the new friends I’ll make,” Petersen said.