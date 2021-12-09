College students find ways to relieve stress during finals week

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)– Finals week begins today for college students across South Dakota.

The end of the semester is always a stressful time, but there are resources to help ease some of that anxiety.

Students at USD are hard at work studying for their final exams.

“I kind of look at it with my grades and which ones I should study first, the harder classes of course first before the kind of easier ones and then I just kind of take my time studying Quizlets or homework or if its papers kind of finishing those final steps,” said Kate Solberg, senior.

“I mean I’m definitely most stressed because being a senior itself is pretty stressful with all the classes and graduating and everything and then finals on top of that is just a little extra, it’s like the icing on the cake,” said Raghav Jayabrakash, senior.

But there are campus resources to help students manage their mental health and deal with the stress of college.

“We promote and prioritize student emotional and physical wellbeing throughout the year. So once it comes to finals week they’ve usually established pretty good balance of self care and mental health as well as study habits,” said Sheila Johnson, licensed professional counselor and qualified mental health professional at USD.

Although finals week is a time for studying and taking exams, it’s also important for students to take those much needed study breaks.

“I recommend like taking 15-20 minutes , half hour, maybe even an hour for a break. Whether that’s going and getting lunch with friends, or a coffee, going to work out, watch a movie, music break, just something to kind of take your mind off studying,” said Solberg.

USD also offers a variety of activities during finals week to help students recharge.

“It’s a nice break from the studies. Ultimately if you’re spending all of your time studying, you’ll probably start to lose your focus and this is really a nice semi distraction,” said John Howe, associate dean of students.

Students who are interested in accessing the mental health resources on the USD campus can find more information on the school’s website.