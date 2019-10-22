College GameDay in Brookings: What to know

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University and Brookings will be on the national stage as ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to the Rushmore State for its weekly college football television show on Saturday morning.

Details are still being put together on logistics; we’ll update this story as information is confirmed.

What is College GameDay?

College GameDay is a college football pre-game show, which airs Saturday mornings on ESPN from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. CDT It is an 11-time Emmy Award-winning show hosted by Rece Davis along with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and other ESPN contributors.

Where will the show’s set be at?

An exact location for where the College GameDay set will be is still being determined. Producers were looking at possible locations on Monday. The set will be built on Thursday and the hosts and on-air talent usually don’t arrive until Thursday.

Why is the show coming to Brookings?

College GameDay announces locations week to week. On Sunday, the show announced it picked Brookings, the site of Saturday’s FCS showdown between No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 3 South Dakota State. On Twitter, host Rece Davis said the College GameDay crew enjoys the rush of attending a new city and site. He called the Dakota Marker matchup a “huge rivalry game.” SDSU is the 73rd different school to host College GameDay and Brookings is the 87th different city to host. Other Midwest college towns including Ames, Iowa, and Lincoln, Nebraska, have hosted the show this year.

We're coming to South Dakota State in Week 9! For the first time ever … WE'RE COMING TO South Dakota State University! 🐰No. 1 NDSU Bison 🆚 No. 3 SDSU Jackrabbits Posted by College GameDay on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Can I go to the football game?

On Monday, officials with South Dakota State University announced the game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is sold out. Student ticket information is being released on Tuesday. The game is being broadcast on Midco Sports Network and streamed on ESPN+.

How to attend College GameDay show?

Information and logistics on how to attend the show is expected to be announced throughout the week leading up to Saturday. That includes guidelines for signs, which are a big part of the show. We want to see any signs you are working on; please send a photo to ushare@keloland.com and we’ll include it in an online slideshow.

Where is the latest information?

South Dakota State has created a page to release information. Official ESPN College GameDay t-shirts and other merchandise can be purchased at the University Bookstore on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

KELOLAND News was in Brookings Monday talking with students and city businesses about Sunday’s announcement.

Stay with KELOLAND News, on-air and online, for the latest updates and more coverage throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s contest.