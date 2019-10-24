College GameDay impact spilling over into neighboring towns

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Things are really starting to take shape for College GameDay in Brookings.

A lot of people are coming from out of town and need a place to stay.

KELOLAND News checked a travel website and just about every hotel in Brookings is booked.

That means nearby towns, like Arlington are seeing some extra visitors.

The Arlington Inn is already a prime destination for hunters in the area, but the big weekend in Brookings is adding to the hotel’s guest list.

There’s no shortage for work for Mary DeSutter this week.



“It is just unreal,” Arlington Inn General Manager Mary DeSutter said.



She’s the General Manager of the Arlington Inn.



“We are very busy. Calls all the time,” DeSutter said.



Even Mary’s sidekick, Sarge the dog, is working overtime.



“He really does welcome guests,” DeSutter said.



With the Dakota Marker on the line this weekend, and ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Brookings the hotel’s 21 rooms are in high demand.



“We are full, but if something cancels it is immediately booked,” DeSutter said.



So full, there’s even a waiting list.



The only other time the hotel has had a waiting list this year is during SDSU’s homecoming.



Jason Parker’s restaurant 1481 Grille sits right next to the Arlington Inn.



He’s looking forward to the extra business this weekend.



“The customers that come here, both the SDSU and the NDSU, they’re always a lot of fun. They come in. They enjoy the rivalry. They’re fun customers,” 1481 Grille Owner Jason Parker said.



“It makes the whole atmosphere change here in the motel. It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it,” DeSutter said.



And so does Sarge, too.

Parker added the extra boost in business is especially helpful this year in a region that has been impacted by flooding.