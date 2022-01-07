College campuses prepare to handle COVID-19 as students return to class

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Students will be moving back to public university campuses this weekend.

Classes begin on Monday for college students across the state and officials at DSU have been preparing for the spring semester.

In just a few days, this empty classroom will be filled with students once again. However, there are some concerns with the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

“I think it’s fair to say that there are always some concerns, you know we went into the fall semester at a time where the delta variant was kind of coming to prominence and so now we just have a different one that we have to deal with,” said Amy Crissinger, Vice President for student affairs and enrollment management.

The COVID-19 Response Team is ready to make quick changes if needed.

“We’ve been planning for a while from anything from making sure that we have spaces available for isolation and quarantine, that the dinning services are geared up and ready to go too for deliveries for any students that end up in that situation,” said Crissinger. “We have been working with Madison Regional Health, we have a student health nurse that is here on campus, we’ve been checking on testing capacity and making sure that we have PPE available for students that need it so its a pretty complex situation but we are taking the steps that we think we need to do in order to be ready.”

Residents assistants are in training right now to prepare to help other students prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the dorms.

“We have talked to them about hand washing and all the hand hygiene that goes on that we should be doing, and asking them to help our students remember that those things are important at this time,” said Wendi Carlson-Kenley, director of residents life and the student union.

Dakota State University’s COVID-19 Response Team monitors the number of cases across campus each day and is prepared to make changes to the protocols if needed.