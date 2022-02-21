SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Recent fights at college basketball games, one in North Dakota and the other in Wisconsin, are shining a light on sportsmanship. In one of those fights, former Sioux Falls Roosevelt star and now college coach Joe Krabbenhoft was struck in the head.

The game between Wisconsin and Michigan over the weekend looked like any other game.

It was close in the first half, but in the second Wisconsin pulled away and built a big lead.

During the handshakes after the game, the two head coaches met, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard exchanged words. It quickly escalated to an all-out brawl that involved players and coaches from both teams.

At one point during the melee, Howard reaches out and hits Joe Krabbenhoft in the head.

Mike Klindinst has a unique perspective on the fallout, as a former coach, college referee and high school educator.

After watching the video, he believes both coaches carry a portion of the blame.

“Athletic directors have got to inform their coaches you do not grab another coach, you know what the Wisconsin Coach did and he wanted to get this word across to coach Howard and in the end Coach Howard and then he grabbed him, so grabbing another coach is never going to be a good situation,” Klindinst said.

Sports officials all over the country are cringing at the example set by the altercation. Augustana Football Coach Jerry Olszewski believes athletics serve a purpose beyond winning.

KELOLAND News asked him how he teaches sportsmanship.

“We like to model it number one, number two respect, just respect the game and respect your opponent, it’s that simple if we do that you understand that they practice they try to win they are trying to do things as long as it’s in the guidelines of the game at the end of the day there is a winner and a loser and especially at our youth levels, I think that’s a great teaching moment,” Coach Olszewski said.

Klindinst believes people will remember the Wisconsin Michigan brawl for some time. He says the win at all costs mentality isn’t healthy.

“The guy across from you is more of an enemy than he is an opponent I guess that’s a good way to think about it is I’m here to beat you and coaches parents administration have got to get on board and say this is not acceptable this is not who we want our school to be,” Klindinst said.