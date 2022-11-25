SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — International Harvester red, Alice Chalmers orange.

But nothing is more recognizable in the ag industry than John Deere Green. The largest farm machinery manufacturer in the U.S. has been churning out tractors since 1917. This weekend two men who have been buying some of the rarest of the iconic green tractors are selling their collections. This is one of 28 John Deere tractors going up for auction on Saturday.

There are so many Joel Westra and his son can’t fit them all into the auction barn north of Lennox.

“To get this many of the new generation tractors it’s a pretty big rarity, said Westra.

“These tractors are spected out really well with the accessories you are getting front weights you are getting front fenders they have tool boxes anything that they would have some with from the factory they pretty much have.

Two collectors, one from Beresford and the other from Valentine, Nebraska, have decided it is time to sell.

“Gary has some tractors that are open station, very rare. Len, kind of had a passion for the 55 series tractors. Everybody has different likes. And you know, I think one of the biggest things is meeting other people who enjoy the same passion of collecting these tractors,” said Westra.

The auction will start with John Deere parts, from fenders to hammer straps. They are also selling toys during the auction and the proceeds will benefit the Lincoln County 4-H programs. And a hard to get John Deere sign from the 70s is also part of a raffle. As for the tractors, they are a mix, some have been immaculately restored, others are original.

“We are going to be selling some 40 series, 55 series, 60 series, and the 77-10 series, and you know they had a passion for collecting these tractors, and they’ve enjoyed them for a long time, and now it is time for someone else to enjoy these tractors,” said Westra.

The Westras say an auction like this is something new for them.

“If we have a farm auction, we sell 5, 6, 7 tractors usually, this is a big collection of John Deere tractors, and we got some very rare ones, you know, some one-of-one production and got the last 4250 built. Just have some really cool tractors. You know, if they are not collectors a lot of them are just working tractors that are in excellent condition, so should be fun!

They are expecting more than 300 people to attend the auction in person, and hundreds more can join the auction online. Gates open at 8 am at the former Goeman Auction sight. Bidding on parts at 10 o’clock, and the tractors are scheduled for 10:30.