SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local organization is hoping to collect hundreds of books to benefit area students.

The Live Like Cat Foundation was started in 2019 in memory of Caitlyn Carman, who was killed in a car crash in 2018.

At the time, she was going to school to become a teacher.

Caitlyn’s 25th birthday is in March and the foundation is doing something special to honor her.

“I wanted to do something special for her 25th birthday and so we came up with that we would give 25 teacher grants away on March 30th,” Caitlyn’s mom, president of Live Like Cat Foundation, Barb Olson said.

Any teacher can apply for the grant. But that’s not all the foundation is doing.

On March 30th, the group will be visiting Garfield Elementary for a “Life Lessons Learned by Cat” presentation.

Kristin Skogstad, who is the principal at Garfield was Caitlyn’s 3rd grade teacher.

“Life Lessons by Cat is displayed in many classrooms in our school and kids know who she is if they’ve had one of the teachers who are friends with Caitlyn and I have it hanging in my office,” Garfield Elementary School principal, Kristin Skogstad said.

Additionally, students in each classroom at the school will get their own book.

“We had this conversation and I said you’ll have to get how many children you have, each grade level, and how many classrooms do you have, and she said 25, and so I thought that was very meant to be,” Olson said.

Celebrating Caitlyn by supporting teachers and students.

“She loved kids and I know she’s super proud,” Olson said.

The organization is trying to collect over 500 books throughout the month. If you’d like to donate new books or money, we’ve provided contact information as well as the foundation’s Venmo account here.