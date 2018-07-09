Colleagues Remember Former Iowa Governor

Former Iowa governor Robert Ray died on Sunday.

He was described as a true gentleman and a great leader. Many people mourn the loss of his life as they look back on the man who not only did so much for the people of Iowa, but people worldwide.

"He was a father figure, a mentor among many other things," Ray's Chief of Staff, David Oman said. "He was a good friend who I could talk to about anything and he could be more helpful to me in a personal way."

David Oman was by Governor Ray's side when he started working for him at age 22.

"His word was good, he was trusted and when he said something had to be done generally they gave him the benefit of the doubt, but he would always be willing to negotiate," Oman said.

Oman was able to see first hand the impact Governor Ray had on the state of Iowa.

"Everything he did always had a forward spin on it," Oman said. "He'd say what can we do now that will make the state better in 20 or 40 years, and here we are 20, 30, 40 years later."

Even if his decisions were not popular in the public eye.

"At the time we were dealing with a farm crisis in Iowa and immigrant relocation," the Executive Director of the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center, Scott Raecker said. "At the time it was not popular with the state of Iowa, but Governor Ray knew it would be the right thing to do because people were dying and they needed our help."

Raecker can testify to the legacy Governor Ray has left behind on campus after his presidency.

"He will be noted as a legacy of civility, of ethical leadership and doing the right things for the right reasons," Raecker said.

Governor Ray knew how to work with everyone.

"He understood that this state was one third D, one third R and one third independent," Oman said. "He knew no one could dictate."

Governor Ray was able to open they eyes of many.

"He broadened my horizon dramatically and he showed one how to live in the public square, in the public eye, which is tough," Oman said.

And on governor ray's last day in office he left on a high note, after the press hosted a party and he finally said goodbye.

"I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to have served and led Iowa during these exciting times. But for now, let me just simply say, thank you again and goodbye."

The former Governor died Sunday at the age of 89. He dealt with Parkinson's disease and died of natural causes.