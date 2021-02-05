Collaboration between two Sioux Falls organizations will gift new shoes to hundreds of kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of kids will soon be getting some new shoes thanks to a collaboration between Sioux Falls Thrive and Samaritan’s Feet.

The groups put together a “Hope Tote” bag that contains a new pair of athletic shoes, socks, hygiene kit and an encouraging message. Those bags will then be distributed to children at Laura B. Anderson elementary.

“This Hope Tote, with the items that are in it, and the people who are packing these, really speaks to hoping that that child who opens up that bag goes wow, somebody cared about me,” Denise Blomberg, Samaritan’s Feet Regional Director said. “The need for shoes has not changed. Just because kids might be learning in a different way, maybe in or out of a school building, but the need is even greater than before.”

Blomberg says, due to the pandemic, Samaritan’s Feet has had to find new and safe ways to continue distributing shoes to those in need.