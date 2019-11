SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country musician Cole Swindell is coming to Sioux Falls in March.

Swindell and his Down To Earth Tour with Hardy and Trea Landon will play a show Wednesday, March 25 at the Sanford Pentagon. Tickets for the show go on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.