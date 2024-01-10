SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the sound nobody wants to hear when they get into their car first thing in the morning- the sound of their car’s engine failing to start due to the cold.

“When it gets cold out, the system is tack so it needs a little bit of extra power and the battery’s not able to provide,” said Airway Auto Service owner, Tom Broadbent.

The most common reason for engine failure in the cold stems from snow in the starter and alternators or a dead battery. Batteries typically last 3 to 4 years but can vary depending on weather conditions.

“The engine will crank just a little too slow and the battery powers the radio and everything, but the starter that needs all the power doesn’t get enough,” says Broadbent.

The easy fix? Park your vehicle in a sheltered area, such as a garage. But, if that’s not an option, Broadbent says there are alternatives.

“Don’t park it facing the north. Your predominant wind is in the north. I always tell everybody to go out and turn your key to on. Don’t crank it and give it just a few seconds to get itself woke up,” said Broadbent.

Many people are preparing themselves should their car fall victim to the cold temperatures.

“I have not had any problems yet this winter, but I am prepared. I keep my whole winter kit in the back with a blanket and energy bars and water. All of that is in the back of my car,” said Linda Roozing of Hull, Iowa.

Broadbent says the biggest thing you can do is to give your car more time to get started when it’s cold out.