SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first wave of frigid weather has made its way into KELOLAND, and cars are feeling the cold.

“The temp’s going down, mornings are getting really cold,” Jim & Ron’s Auto Service Manager Lee Boedeker said.

The suddenly cold weather is taking its toll on vehicles.

“We had quite a few jump starts. This cold weather yesterday morning, it brought out the weak cells in the batteries,” Boedeker said.

Lee Boedeker manages Jim & Ron’s Towing in Sioux Falls and says a dead battery can often be avoided.

“Leaving stuff plugged in like you could in the summer, you can’t do that in the winter,” Boedeker said.

“We sell more batteries in the summer than we do in the winter but it seems like that’s when it’s the biggest pain to have a battery issue,” Airway Auto Service Owner Tom Broadbent said.

Tom Broadbent owns Airway Auto Service in Sioux Falls and is seeing a steady stream of customers.

“Testing batteries, getting oils changed, tire pressure right now is a big thing, it cooled off so everybody is low on air pressure,” Broadbent said.

“Tires are usually low a little bit from the cold weather. That wears them down quite a bit and blows out the tires,” Boedeker said.

The professionals’ best piece of advice is to be proactive.

“Don’t wait until the last minute to get your battery in there to get it tested, do it right away so that you’re not waiting in line,” Boedeker said.

“The people that spend the money on the service seem to have the better luck with the major repairs, they don’t end up major,” Broadbent said.

Keeping your vehicle out of the shop and on the road.

Boedeker says to avoid leaving phone chargers and other accessories plugged in when your vehicle isn’t running to help save the battery.