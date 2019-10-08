Cold weather, snow could impact businesses selling pumpkins

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Cold weather and snow isn’t ideal for businesses trying to sell pumpkins this time of year. Riverview Christmas Tree Farm has two more pumpkin festivals this month and poor weather could impact the bottom line.

This group from Discovery Elementary is enjoying the sunshine and search for pumpkins at Riverview including Danielle How and her son Jay.

“It is nice today. There is supposed to be snow on Friday. Not looking forward to that, so we’re just going to try to focus on today and make it a good day,” How said.

Riverview Owner Todd Gannon says the forecast this week isn’t ideal but it’s not a dealbreaker.

“For us, snow is just more of a nuisance. It’s not that big of a deal on the pumpkins. It’s got to get down in the low 20s for pretty much all night before the pumpkins will freeze. There’s enough mass to them that a light frost or even upper 20s won’t hurt them,” Gannon said.

While he’s not worried about snow, excessive rain over the past year has made a big impact.

While this looks to be a beautiful scene, the problem is this water isn’t supposed to be here. This used to be the main pumpkin patch for Riverview. Weather has changed that and Mother Nature isn’t letting up.

“We planted more pumpkins this year after last year. We realized that flooding could be a real issue on the river. So we spread our risk. We have six different patches of pumpkins around the farm,” Gannon said.

That strategy is paying off and the farm along with these kids are benefiting.

“We do field trips all week and it’s really enjoyable to see them come out, pick pumpkins out, jump on the inflatables, have lots of fun,” Gannon said.

Gannon says Riverview will have two more Pumpkin Festival weekends this month. It’s also hosting a special benefit this Saturday for the family of Barb Rozeboom in Canton. $1 from every pumpkin sale will be donated to the family. Barb died tragically in a motor vehicle crash in September.