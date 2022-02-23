SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Your furnace is probably working really hard this week due to the latest cold snap.

But those drop in temperatures can also take a toll on your furnace and may lead it to quit working. Josh Chapman is the president of J and R mechanical and says his phones have been ringing all morning with customers.

“A lot of them, furnaces are not working right now, some might have heat pumps and their heat pumps aren’t switching over to the auxiliary heat so the variety of calls is day to day of what’s going to happen,” Chapman said.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News, we will hear from a service technician and explain how you can keep your furnace working properly.