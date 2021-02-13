Cold weather increases the risk of house fires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When heading out, it’s of course important to bundle up in layers and limit the time you spend outside. But what about staying safe inside? There’s an increased risk of house fires when there is this kind of cold. Here are some tips so you can avoid seeing a fire truck pull up to your home.

“People are using alternative heat sources, so space heaters and stuff like that. So we want to keep combustible materials away from those so they don’t light them up. Also, don’t use extension cords on them, just go with the manufactured recommendation on cords,” Darres Nelson with Fire Station #5 in Sioux Falls said.