SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were out and about in Sioux Falls this morning, you might have seen runners participating in the 5th Sioux Falls Skedaddle half-marathon.

The grey sky and cold winds did not deter runners from gathering for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle.

“Our community, our running community especially, but our health and wellness community, this whole weekend is a celebration of that,” said Greg Koch, owner of 605 Running Company.

Runners began their half marathon at Fawick Park downtown.

“It’s such an accomplishment to run 13.1 miles so seeing everyone’s faces as they cross the finish line getting cheered on is the best part for me,” said Carter Gronseth, volunteer coordinator.

Cheers greeted runners as they crossed the finish line.

“I feel great, I feel best you know? This is a good course, I really like it, just a little windy but very nice,” Mohammed Bati said.

Mohammed Bati was the first runner to reach the finish line, and Jen Vanotterloo was the first woman to finish.

“The course was great, the crowd was great even though it was so cold. It was fun! I haven’t raced in a while so it was fun to get back out here and see what I could do,” Vanotterloo said.

The winning time for the half-marathon, which is 13.1 miles, was one hour, seven minutes and six seconds.