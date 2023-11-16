SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 16. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

On October 18, 2023, a home explosion rocked the small community of Humboldt, South Dakota, killing one member of the family and severely injuring two others. No foul play is suspected, however.

Authorities in Pennington County are searching for three people involved in a crash in the Farmingdale Recreation area.

Part of Rapid City is under an air pollution alert through this evening.

We had warm temperatures across KELOLAND at one time or another today. Here’s a look at the highest temperatures since midnight. Most everyone was at least 5° to 20° above normal. The temperatures started falling with the strong winds.

An Iowa teen convicted in the 2021 beating death of a high school Spanish teacher was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.