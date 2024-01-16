SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Heating company workers have been busy with home repairs across Sioux Falls since the weather took a turn to colder temperatures.

The snow, wind, and frigid temperatures has us doing anything to keep our houses warm, but that might be taking a toll on your furnace.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Luke Volden with Central Heating and Air is busy responding to dozens of calls for furnace repairs.

“They’re getting plugged up with snow and ice and we have to go up there either up on the roof and chisel it out for the customer or to go clear it out on the side of the house,” said Luke Volden, Service Manager Central Heating and Air.

Volden says a good move is to keep your thermostat turned up a few degrees.

“When it’s cold like this outside. It gives the furnace more runtime which allows the chimney to unthaw at the same time. When the furnace is coming off and on frequently. That’s when we see a lot of the ice starting to build up,” Volden said.

A blocked chimney can trap dangerous fumes in your home. Which is why it’s important to make sure your vents and air filters are clean.

“Going through the flame sensor and clearing the drain, checking the air filter, all of the basic furnace needs, things that should be checked on a regular basis on a year-to-year basis,” Volden said.

A few simple ways you can keep your home warm and safe throughout the winter.

Volden says it’s also important to change your humidifier filter regularly to prevent calcium buildup.