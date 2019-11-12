Cold temps keeping furnace techs busy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cold temps are keeping furnace techs in Sioux Falls busy.

Waterbury Heating and Cooling says its getting hundreds of service calls from homeowners having issues or wanting to get their furnaces checked. Rick Backer just got back home after a weekend in warm Texas. He’s getting his furnace cleaned this week so he can have peace of mind this winter. Josh Peterson with Waterbury says being proactive can prevent major problems down the road.

“Just gives us an opportunity to get out there and be a little more proactive with the equipment before each season hits,” Peterson said.

Peterson says many of Waterbury’s customers sign up for an annual maintenance plan to keep their equipment running smoothly.