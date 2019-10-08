Cold forecast could impact pumpkin business

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Mother Nature is changing the way Riverview Christmas Tree Farm is doing business.

Riverview is hosting pumpkin festivals almost every weekend this month. While owner Todd Gannon isn’t worried about snow chances, he does think colder weather will limit visitors and impact pumpkin sales. Gannon says the farm is also recovering from all the rain that has flooded parts of his land.

“Not too concerned. Definitely been checking the forecast to see how cold it’s going to get. But it looks like we’ll be just fine,” Gannon said.

Riverview’s Pumpkin Festivals are going on this weekend and the next.