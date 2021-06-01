SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is looking into cold cases in the area, including some unsolved deaths through the years.

Click the images below to learn more about each case.

We’ve also included links to KELOLAND News coverage for some of the investigations below the infographic.

Click on the link above to read coverage about Wilson Black Elk Junior, Carmen Charger, Jessie Wallace Cook, Tammy Haas and Delmas Taversie Jr.

Click on the link above to read coverage about Pamela Halverson and Clara Olson.

Click on the link above to read coverage about Meshell Will.