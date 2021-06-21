COLD CASE: Looking for Larissa Lonehill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Larissa Lonehill disappeared after being dropped off at a Rapid City party in October of 2016. Nearly five years later, authorities are still looking for her body.

Lonehill was a young mother from Manderson, South Dakota. “She’s just really a caring person and just a funny person. Everybody knew her, I just miss her smile, you can’t forget that smile,” said her mother, Lisa.

Due to the length of time Lonehill has been missing, investigators decided to try something they’ve never done before.

Rather than offer a reward for information leading to a conviction, Rapid City Police are offering $5,000 for information that helps them find Larissa’s body.