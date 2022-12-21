SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The remains of a man found about 40 years ago in Rock County, Minnesota, have been identified, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Louis Anthony Gattaino, a cold case homicide victim, was identified through genetic genealogy and DNA, according to the MN DPS.

Gattaino had been missing since October 1971. He was 25 then and from Omaha, Nebraska. His remains were found on March 13, 1981, by a highway worker near a culvert along Interstate 90 near Rock County Highway 23 in Beaver Creek Township in Minnesota.

BCA forensic scientists obtained DNA from the Gattaino’s remains but it did not match to anyone in convicted offender or missing persons databases, the MN DPS said.

Researchers from the DNA Doe Project identified a likely genetic connection to Gattaino’s family through a public genealogy database this year.

BCA agents and Rock County investigators collected DNA samples from several family members.

BCA forensic scientists obtained DNA results that support the familial relationship last week and Rock County investigators notified Gattaino’s family members of the results.

“While it’s not news anyone wants, Louis Gattaino’s family at long last has some answers,” Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge said in the news release. “And while there is still much to be learned about Mr. Gattaino’s death, knowing his identity – even decades after he died – is a critically important new clue in this case.”

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the BCA and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office urge anyone who recognizes or had contact withGattaino between 1971 and 1981 or who has information about his death to contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 507-283-5000.