SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you missed our Cold Case special or want to watch it again, you’ll have another chance this weekend! The hour long special features local cases and recent interviews with the local families and investigators involved.

The special will air Saturday, June 26 on MyUTV at 7 p.m. and on KELO-TV at 11 p.m.. The special will air again on Sunday, June 27, on KCLO at 10 a.m. and at 12 p.m. on CW of the Black Hills.