Cold case from 1968 solved in Rapid City

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- A cold case from 1968 has been solved in Rapid City using DNA. 

There aren't many details just yet, but authorities will be holding a briefing later Monday. The police chief says for the first time in the department's history, they have solved a major case using DNA genealogy. 

Several high profile cases including the Golden State Killer have been solved using this technology. 

