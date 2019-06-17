Cold case from 1968 solved in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- A cold case from 1968 has been solved in Rapid City using DNA.

There aren't many details just yet, but authorities will be holding a briefing later Monday. The police chief says for the first time in the department's history, they have solved a major case using DNA genealogy.

Several high profile cases including the Golden State Killer have been solved using this technology.

We'll keep you updated throughout the day on the KELOALND News App.

