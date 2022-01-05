Cold air creates beautiful display in sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The frigid, cold temperatures can bring beauty to the sky.

With clear skies and some high level clouds or an atmosphere with ice crystals, you can see a pretty sight: sundogs.

Sundogs can be seen at other times of the year but they are most vivid in frigid, cold air. Sundogs are members of the halo family and are usually spotted low on the horizon. Typically at the same elevation as the sun but at 22 degrees to the right or left, or both sides of the sun. Most times, the edges closest to the sun will appear reddish.

Sunrise near Tea on Wednesday | Marianne Zehr

Sundog in Sioux Falls | Tom Hanson

Sundog over Sioux Falls from 60th Street N and Westport | Kevin Kjergaard

Sundog on January 5 2022 | Jacob Newton

Sundog in downtown Sioux Falls | Hannah Olsen

We want to see your photos of sundogs. Email the images to ushare@keloland.com and we may use them on-air and online.

The cold weather will stick around into Friday, with temperatures warming some heading into the weekend.