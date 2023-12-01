PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Dunn Brothers in Rapid City hosted Coffee with a Cop in partnership with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department.

People were able to come in and have coffee with the officers and discuss community matters as well as getting to know one another.

“Engage with them, do some question and answer time and just really get down to earth basis with the public. And we talk about different problems in the community and things that are going well in the community. It’s really a good event for us,” Lieutenant David Switzer said.

The Pennington County Sheriffs office says opportunities like this are an important way to connect with people they serve.