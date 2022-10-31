SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Service dogs help people with disabilities lead a more independent life.

Big Paws Canine is a national organization that trains service dogs for military veterans and first responders. That’s why a local coffee shop is giving back to the organization one cup at a time.

Meet Jackson, an 11 week old german shepherd.

“It was pretty exciting I got to meet him on my birthday, it made for a great birthday,” Amanda Johnson said.

Jackson is working to become a service dog for Air Force veteran Amanda Johnson.

“Jackson is just starting training, so he’s going to be in training for quite some time,” Johnson said.

The two stopped by the First Stop Coffee Shop at Chasers Bar and Grill today to show their support for the Big Paws Canine Foundation.

Each cup of coffee sold today provides a financial jolt to the organization that trains service dogs, like Jackson.

“A service dog by definition is a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform a task to assist a person with a disability in their daily life,” director of operations of Big Paws Canine Gail Dickerson said.

John and Sharon Kerr stopped by with their dog Jelly.

They frequent the First Stop Coffee shop almost daily, but knowing today’s proceeds go to help train service dogs was an added bonus.

“We are very happy, we are not too far away and we can do it almost all the time,” Kerr said.

The First Stop Coffee Shop has only been open for six months, but the owners are already giving back.

“To have something this early just blows my mind, that they are so concerned about their community and being able to give back while this place has only been open for six months,” Dickerson said.

Service dogs can perform more than 150 tasks.

Jackson has already learned two. Sit and down. But Johnson knows Jackson will give her a new leash on life.

“It means the world to me to have this organization to do the training for the veterans and first responders,” Johnson said.

A service dog never stops learning.

Big Paws Canine Foundation here in Sioux Falls has over 300 dogs actively training with their owners.