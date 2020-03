SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair announced another concert for this summer.

Country musician Cody Johnson will play with Jacob Bryant on Wednesday, August 5th at the Campbellā€™s Main Stage. The show will be free with paid fair admission.

The Sioux Empire Fair runs July 31 through August 8.

Also playing at the fair will be 38 Special, Parmalee, Hairball, Big & Rich and Old Dominion.