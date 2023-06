CODINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Due to dry conditions, a burn ban is in effect in Codington County.

The sheriff’s office is asking everyone to be mindful of potential ignition sources and to take precautions to avoid starting a fire.

Officials say county commissioners will revisit the issue weekly.

A first violation could cost you a $250 fine, while a second or more is punishable by a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.