SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown and Codington County are preparing for possible flooding this spring.

Free sandbags will be available at the sheriff’s office and the office of emergency management.

Sand will also be available at Sailboat Landing at Lake Kampeska starting Wednesday. Currently, the flood forecast says there is a 98 percent chance of moderate flooding in the area along the Big Sioux River.