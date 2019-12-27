Code Ninjas is keeping kids busy over holiday break

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last month, Code Ninjas opened in Rapid City, teaching young kids how to code outside of everyday school. The program is also keeping them busy during their holiday break.

If you don’t know what coding is, it’s kind of like a language that gives instructions to technology, telling them what to do.

And that’s exactly what these kids are learning right now.

“Coding can be used in any line of work, there are so many new things that are being added to certain aspects of jobs that at least require the understanding of the concepts and basic coding so we are excited to offer that for kids,” Chandelle Brink said.

Chandelle Brink, the owner of Code Ninjas in Rapid City, says kids learn best while they are having fun. While these students are building computer games, they are also learning about the coding language.

“It’s a fun experience for all coding and if you kind of like coding but not much, it’s a nice experiment to get into it and to understand the different types of coding,” Haley Kieper said.

That’s why the holiday break is a great time to try Code Ninjas.

“As for parents that are looking for something to do over the holidays and when school is out of session, we found that many parents have been utilizing this time,” Brink said.

And if they have questions they can ask their Code Sensais.

“So if you don’t understand a question through it, you just have to raise up your hand and they will come over and help you and teach you through it,” Kieper said.

There are several locations of these programs across the nation including in Sioux Falls.