‘Coconut Zambooki’ named winner of 5th Annual Downtown Mash Madness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We now know the winner of the 5th Annual Downtown Mash Madness.

For the first time, Severance Brewing Company is the champion with the “Coconut Zambooki,” a sweet blonde ale brewed with roasted coconut and Colombian coffee from The Source Coffee Roastery.

“It will be one at least for a month and then we do have plans to brew it again at some point,” Co-owner and distribution manager Mark Stavenger said.

Downtown Sioux Falls says more than 4,000 total beers were sold from five breweries during Mash Madness.

“We count this as a huge success not just for the downtown community and the breweries, but truly for our local economy, and it’s just another sure sign of us bouncing back after such a difficult 2020,” DTSF Community outreach coordinator Sadie Swier said.

Severance Brewing Company will keep the traveling Mash Madness trophy until next year.

The 6th Annual Downtown Mash Madness is set for March 2022.