SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In one week, hundreds of girls from all over the state will be participating in Girls on the Run. It’s a program designed to build confidence and friendships — but its in need of more coaches.

Amy Kimber is going to be a Girls on the Run coach this year at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary.

She’s been a coach in the past, but wanted to get involved again because her daughter is participating in the program this year.

“I just really like what the program stands for, it is a wonderful, easy approach to reach these girls, to inspire and empower them, they learn they can do hard things but can get through it,” coach, Amy Kimber said.

There are about 250 girls signed up for the fall season.

“Our Girls on the Run program is statewide, so we have teams this season in Rapid City, Platte, Huron, Vermillion, Brookings, Flandreau, and then a whole bunch of other small towns sprinkled in between, so we cover a lot of ground,” director of youth programming, Girls on the Run council director, Allison Sinning said.

That’s a total of 32 teams across the state. And several coaches are needed for the program, which starts next week and runs through November.

“We just ask that there’s two coaches at every practice and our minimum commitment is one day a week because we know that adults and volunteers are very busy with work and life and families and other things going on so the once a week commitment is realistic for people, so we need around 5 coaches per site,” Sinning said.

Coaches will empower the girls through a variety of lessons, as well as prepare them for a 5K at the end of the season.

“In all reality, it’s not about a competition for Girls on the Run, these girls are learning that from week 1, to week 2, to week 3, to week 4, they can make improvement and whether it is in who they are or what they can do physically, that is a win for each of these girls,” Kimber said.

Sinning says while coaches are needed in many communities, Sioux Falls has the biggest need. To sign up your child up for the program, or become a coach, we’ve provided a link here.