Co-workers become friends during 140+ combined years of service

LUVERNE, MINN. (KELO) — In the Patient Appointment Center office at Sanford Luverne Medical Center you’ll find three women: Carol Wieneke, Vicki Nelson, and Cheryl Groen.

“We work together as a team. We help each other. Any time one of has a problem one of the other ones will come and help us out,” Carole Wieneke said.

While the healthcare provider in Luverne has gone through changes over the years, the ladies’ dedication hasn’t.

Among the three women, there’s a combined 140+ years of experience.

Carol is in the lead with 57 years.

Vickie and Cheryl contribute more than four decades each.

“I think it’s awesome. We can compare notes. ‘Remember when we did this? Remember how we used to have to do this?'” Cheryl Groen said.

“It’s a lot of years of service here,” Vicki Nelson said.

It’s no surprise the three women are more than just co-workers.

“We become family because we care about each other and it shows,” Groen said.

Next week, one member of the trio will retire.

Vicki says she’ll be helping take care of her grandkids.

Volk: Will it be easy to leave this office?

Nelson: No, it won’t be for me. I’m looking forward to it, but it will be a little tough not to see these gals every day. It’s going to be a little bit tough.

Cheryl and Carol are happy for their friend.

“She’s going to be taking care of her family and spending more time with her family and that’s the best thing you can do,” Wieneke said.

But the retirement doesn’t mark the end of this friendship.

“I will see these girls. I will keep in touch,” Nelson said.

“You can’t help it but keep in touch because you care about each other,” Groen said.

And that’s what friends are for.

Vicki’s last day on the job is Wednesday.