Co-Founders of Showplace Cabinetry to retire as company thrives

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two co-founders of Showplace Cabinetry in Harrisburg are set to retire at the end of the year. Paul Sova and Scott Korsten helped start the cabinet manufacturing company back in 1999. It now employs nearly 600 people and business is booming during the pandemic.

Showplace started more than 20 years ago with just 20 employees in Harrisburg. It now boasts three manufacturing plants, two showrooms and retail outlets in the Des Moines and Denver areas.

“When Scott and I some of our other friends started this business, this was just an alfalfa field,” Sova said.

CEO Paul Sova and Director of Marketing Scott Korsten have been here since the beginning and are retiring at the end of the year.

Sova says the now employee-owned company was faced with challenges this spring at the start of the pandemic.

“Sales got very, very tight as people didn’t go out of their homes and didn’t want to do anything,” Sova said.

That changed quickly and high demand for kitchen and bathroom cabinetry led to record sales in July. Showplace boasts $90 million in annual sales nationwide and builds about 45 kitchens a day.

“We’re on pace now for a record year. It’s staying strong. So it’s an amazing story. We’re very fortunate to be in an industry that has actually benefited from it,” Sova said.

Looking back on Showplace’s history, Korsten says it’s been a great place to work.

“It’s given so many people an opportunity to have great careers,” Korsten said.

He knows that will continue moving forward.

“Our industry has come back roaring and really the demographics of what’s there for housing is going to go out into the future. I think the future is really bright for potential business. We’re staffed with fantastic people that are going to take the business in places we can’t even imagine today,” Korsten said.

Showplace Cabinetry’s President Bill Allen will take over as CEO next year.