PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre man and Fort Pierre woman will spend years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Shannon Spears will spend over 10 years in prison with five years of supervised release, and 45-year-old John Klein will spend 20 years in prison for distributing large amounts of meth in South Dakota. He will also have five years of supervised release.

Department of Justice officials say the two got the meth from suppliers in Minnesota and Colorado and then distributed it in the Pierre area. Klein hired people, including Spears, to distribute the meth in and around central South Dakota.

Authorities believe that more than 500 grams of meth was distributed during their crime.

Klein’s spouse, Taylor Huemoeller, a/k/a, Taylor Klein, was also involved and will be sentenced in August. The DOJ said Randy Little Shield was previously sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.