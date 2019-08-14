CMN Special on KELO-TV Wednesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You can help kids at the Sanford Children’s Hospital!

We’ll be airing our Children’s Miracle Network special tonight at 6:30 p.m. on KELO TV. Rudy and Jack Larson are two of the children you’ll meet Wednesday night.

Not only did these twins share a placenta, Rudy had another condition that would need treatment the moment he was born.

“We found out that one of the babies had a condition called duodenal atresia that would require surgery after birth,” Julie Larson said.

The boys were born at 34 weeks and spent several weeks in the NICU.

the Children's Miracle Network made this family's stay in the hospital more comfortable.

